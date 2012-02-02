Dairy, aluminium lead commodity price rise

GAINING: Butter is up 3 per cent in January's commodity price index. Photo / Peter Meecham

New Zealand commodity prices rose for the first time in eight months in January, led by aluminium and dairy products.

But the high kiwi dollar wiped out the benefits in local currency terms.

The ANZ Commodity Price Index rose 1.2 per cent in January, having fallen 9.8 per cent in the previous seven months.

The ANZ NZD Commodity Price Index fell 2.9 per cent to a 14-month low, reflecting the strengthening kiwi dollar.

Nine of the 17 commodity types rose in the latest month, three fell and five were unchanged.