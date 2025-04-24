Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket up but Pacific Edge waits for coverage confirmation – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Pacific Edge could potentially lose coverage under Medicare and Medicaid in the US. Photo / Thinkstock

Pacific Edge could potentially lose coverage under Medicare and Medicaid in the US. Photo / Thinkstock

The New Zealand sharemarket rose in line with US markets, with very little domestic news ahead of the long weekend.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.51% or 61.37 points, rising to 12,017.84, with 29,855,807 shares changing hands to the value of $174.1 million.

The S&P/NZX20 index closed at 7,131.57,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares