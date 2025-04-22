Advertisement
Infratil, Mainfreight hit by US news flow; NZX down 2.3% - Market close

Shares in Mainfreight, which has direct exposure to Trump’s tariffs due to its air and ocean supply chain, warehousing, and logistics operations in the US, fell 5.17% to $55.00. Photo / Alex Burton

The New Zealand benchmark has followed US markets downward as news flowing from Washington, DC, continues to pulse through markets.

After a four-day break over Easter, the S&P/NZX 50 fell 2.33% to 11,836.69 points on another day of light trading volumes; 31.95 million shares changed hands, totalling $105.1m in value

Save

