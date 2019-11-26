A2 Milk CEO Jayne Hrdlicka sells down transition share rights

Jayne Hrdlicka was chief executive of the Qantas unit, Jetstar Group, for five years before she joined A2 Milk.

As expected, A2 Milk chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka has sold a further A$2 million ($2.1m) worth of time-based share rights granted in relation to her transition to the company last year.

In a stock exchange announcement, the company said Hrdlicka had sold 61 per cent of the rights issued to her in June and August this year to meet expected tax obligations.

A2 said the rights were granted as a one-off transition benefit as compensation for the forfeiture of incentive entitlements from her former employer as a result of her resignation to take up the job with A2 Milk.

As part of her package, Hrdlicka settled on compensation of about two thirds of the value of her then Qantas entitlements.