Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Commodities

Power surge: What happens if Rio Tinto pulls the plug on Tiwai Point?

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Rio Tinto's Smelter at Tiwai Point. Photo / Supplied

Rio Tinto's Smelter at Tiwai Point. Photo / Supplied

From the time the three big state-owned power generators were partly privatised in 2013, the possible closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter was highlighted as a risk.

The biggest, Meridian, which supplies Tiwai, said closure of the Rio Tinto-controlled New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) may result in a reduction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Commodities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Commodities