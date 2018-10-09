Discussions about the fuel price are often fixated on price per litre, but the number we should really be looking at is the percentage of salary spent on fuel annually.
Data from the website Global Petrol Prices shows that New Zealanders spend around $2.55 per litre on petrol, placing our nation around the middle of the pack (albeit well ahead of the global average of $1.80 per litre).
This is, of course, well ahead of the oil-rich regions of the like of Iran, Kuwait, Nigeria, which all pay below a $1 per litre of fuel.
However, $2.55 doesn't seem a bad deal to a nation like Norway, which is forking out $3.19 a litre or Hong Kong, which pays a massive $3.42 for a few splashes of fuel.