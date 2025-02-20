Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The companies set to win from the Official Cash Rate cut - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Big Chill's parent company Freightways is seen as a bellwether for the economy.

Big Chill's parent company Freightways is seen as a bellwether for the economy.

Now that the Reserve Bank has slashed its Official Cash Rate by half a percentage point, the market’s focus has gone to the companies investors believe will be the biggest beneficiaries.

The immediate winners look to be those companies with direct exposure to the New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business