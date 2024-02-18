A2 Milk rallies sharply after profit beats forecasts

A2 Milk chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi.

Shares in a2 Milk rallied sharply after reporting a better-than-expected 15.6 per cent increase in first-half net profit to $85.3 million, which took place amid a double-digit decline in China’s infant formula market.

By midday, the company’s shares had rallied by 50c, or 9.2 per cent, to $5.90.

The dual-listed infant formula company said its strong performance in China was supported by record levels of marketing.

A2 said it had stabilised English-label infant formula sales in the second half of 2023 after several periods of decline, and had new products on the way.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 5.0 per cent to $113.2m with an Ebitda margin of 13.9 per cent.