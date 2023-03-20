Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ stocks join Asia Pacific markets in sharp decline

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Synlait and a2 Milk continued to decline. Photo / NZME

Synlait and a2 Milk continued to decline. Photo / NZME

New Zealand joined other Asia Pacific markets with a sharp fall, of nearly 1.5 per cent, as the latest banking developments and support failed to calm investors’ nerves.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped gradually throughout

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business