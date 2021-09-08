Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket's stellar run comes to a halt

4 minutes to read
The New Zealand sharemarket fell 0.97 per cent - its first fall in nine days. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket fell 0.97 per cent - its first fall in nine days. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The stellar run by the New Zealand sharemarket came to a crushing halt, falling nearly 1 per cent, as investors became concerned that the Delta Covid outbreaks may slow economic growth.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.