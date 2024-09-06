Major Auckland car dealership in liquidation after receivership

The business was earlier put into receivership, with Thomas Rodewald of Rodewald Consulting Ltd appointed receiver of the company on August 9.

Companies Office records show Grant John Vincent is the sole director of Auckland Vehicles and a 99% shareholder, with Rachelle Vincent owning 1%.

The Herald has contacted Grant Vincent for comment. Vincent and a trustee of his family trust appointed the receivers.

The company’s assets were bought in July, before it went into receivership, by Winger Group, which operates an automotive dealership network in Auckland and Hamilton.

Winger Group confirmed to the Herald it bought the assets and relocated the business. It also took on 53 staff - “more than half” of Auckland Vehicles’ workers.

Winger Group is not associated with the receivership or liquidation of Auckland Vehicles.

Larry Fallowfield, Motor Trade Association’s sector manager for dealers, told the Herald feedback he’d received from members was that this was one of the toughest downturns they’ve faced.

“Dealers have struggled this year, they’re still tracking a long way behind last year, which was quite soft,” he said.

“It’s pretty tough out there and it’s not just car dealerships, [the] marine industry is being hit heavily, the motorbike sector is also taking a hit.

“I think the biggest thing we’re finding is, and it’s across all industries, when it gets a little bit tight the first thing that they start to do is discount pricing, so their margins are being squeezed. And that doesn’t help anybody.”

However, the industry is resilient and sales had increased last month, Fallowfield said.

“The boom will come. It’s just a matter of whether that’s two months, or three months or it will be six months. At the back of every recession and downturn there’s always a boom in New Zealand,” Fallowfield said.

“The ones that have been around a long time have been through it before.

“[Those] I’ve spoken to are all positive and upbeat.

“They are saying there’s been an uptick [in sales] in the last month, so that’s a good sign.”

Figures from the Motor Trade Association show total new passenger and commercial vehicle registrations were down 19% in the first eight trading months of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

But new passenger vehicle registrations in August were up 6.6% compared with July.

Fallowfield said he was aware of the Auckland Vehicles situation, and that it wasn’t an MTA member.

“I do know some of those staff that were in that dealership have been redeployed or taken on new roles with other dealerships,” he said.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.