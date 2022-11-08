Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: The Prime Minister is right, the banks have made too much money

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
The four big Australian-owned banks operating in NZ. Photo / NZME

The four big Australian-owned banks operating in NZ. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

The Prime Minister is right to point out the banks have made too much money in this latest financial cycle.

They sure have.

Westpac New Zealand’s net profit after tax was up by 12

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business