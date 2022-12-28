Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: RIP housing market boom - you won’t be missed

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand's housing market boom quietly died earlier this year. Photo / NZME

New Zealand's housing market boom quietly died earlier this year. Photo / NZME

As we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business