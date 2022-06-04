Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: The big storm warning we should take seriously

5 minutes to read
Buckle-up, the full force of the economic storm may still be ahead. Photo / Getty Images

Buckle-up, the full force of the economic storm may still be ahead. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of giant investment bank JPMorgan Chase, just warned that the American economy has a hurricane headed its way.

If it does, then so too does New Zealand - although I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.