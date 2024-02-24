Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How Luxon can rebuild the economy ... and why he’ll struggle - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
PM Christopher Luxon might get a clearer tilt at economic transformation in 2026 if inflation and interest rates fall, and house prices and GDP growth rise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

PM Christopher Luxon might get a clearer tilt at economic transformation in 2026 if inflation and interest rates fall, and house prices and GDP growth rise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It is an odd time for economic debate.

The Government is talking the economy down, not up. That’s taking a lot of the heat out of things. With former finance minister Grant Robertson stepping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business