Business

Liam Dann: Are low interest rates good or bad for poor people?

5 minutes to read

The Reserve Bank has acted as a fire-keeper whose job it is to keep the flame burning. Photo / 123RF

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

Do low interest rates help or hurt poor people?

It's a contentious question right now.

Traditionally it was a bit of a no-brainer.

Making money cheaper is supposed should help those at the lower end

