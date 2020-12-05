Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Labour dark on bright-line test to fix house prices

4 minutes to read

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By:

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION:

Trick question. Does Labour want to extend the bright-line test in order to cool the housing market?

The trick in it is that you believe what you want to believe. That is probably by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.