Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Can the rich and famous get spousal support after a divorce?

6 minutes to read

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in January 2020. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Kelly Clarkson filed for a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June of this year. The couple share two young children. Their separation has been far from simple. Blackstock has reportedly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker