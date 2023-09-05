KPMG's offices in in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

KPMG has launched an internal investigation and filed a police report after two alleged drink spiking incidents at separate monthly staff functions.

The audit, tax and advisory company’s New Zealand executive chair Matt Prichard told the Herald it was “unthinkably bad” and the company are doing everything possible to find the “grubby little coward” responsible.

Prichard said the only positive aspect of the latest incident, which occurred last Friday, was that partners who were in attendance as responsible hosts were able to act quickly and take the affected person home safely.

“That’s how we discovered the incidents, it might have been a lot worse.”

He told the Herald one of the firm’s people suffered a similar situation at their previous “large-scale” monthly event.

“We weren’t certain of the location of that incident, it was less clear, but it was highly likely to have also been at our premises, so we’d taken steps that we thought would be effective this time round to reduce the threat of it happening again.”

Prichard said these steps included hiring professional security and having more partner hosts in attendance than usual to ensure safety and that it didn’t happen again.

When he discovered it had happened twice the executive said he was “very, very, very” angry, distressed and shocked.

“I didn’t grow up with drink spiking being a thing in my earlier years. I recognise that many of the young people that work for us deal with it as a possibility in public places where they go out,” Prichard said.

“But neither them nor us, myself as the leader, thought this would be something that could happen in a workplace.”

Matt Prichard, executive chair of KPMG New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

He described the building as reasonably open with contractors coming in and out and said more than 300 people were at the event.

“There are lots and lots and lots of our people, but also outside contractors et cetera.”

As well as a police report, Prichard said their own investigation is underway and the firm’s has enlisted external help.

“At the moment I’m working on the assumption that it’s one of our people because you know I have to try and find that person if they are in our workplace.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Not wanting to go into personal details, Prichard declined to answer whether those impacted needed medical attention or if tests had been done to confirm the spiking.

“It’s the people this has happened to that we’re focused on, but all of our people are shocked and distressed that this could happen in our workplace.”

Prichard sent an email to staff on Monday about the situation, something he said he never imagined having to send.

His message to workers is that the company are doing everything possible to keep them safe from the same thing happening again.

Going forward, Prichard said the firm’s priority is supporting those impacted who have been affected and leading the investigation.

“This particular event is a large event, it’s a monthly event. We are looking hard at all the things we can do to review how and whether we run that type of event.”

Most of the company events were much smaller and were easier to control, he said.

Prichard told the Herald the term “grubby little coward”, which he referenced several times in the interview, was how he feels about anybody who behaves in that predatory way.

“We have a big family in this place. It’s not a way that you behave to anybody, but it’s especially not a way that you behave to your family. I just can’t imagine what’s in that person’s mind and how they get to a point where they behave this way, its unthinkable to me.”

The latest incident comes just weeks after the “predatory” rapist brothers behind a long-running campaign of drink spiking and sexual assaults at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch were both sentenced to hefty jail terms.

Judge Paul Mabey KC sentenced Roberto Jaz, 38, to 17 years behind bars for offending against eight women.

His older brother Danny Jaz, 40, was jailed for 16 and a half years.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.