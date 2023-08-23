Voyager 2023 media awards
Mama Hooch 'predators': The life and crimes of the Jaz brothers

Danny Jaz (L) and Roberto Jaz have been convicted of rape and a raft of other charges relating to the drugging and sexual assault of women at their family bar and restaurant Mama Hooch and Venuti in Christchurch. Photo / Pool

Convicted rapists Danny and Roberto Jaz will be sentenced on Thursday for their horrific series of sexual crimes against women in one of Christchurch’s most popular bars. Senior crime reporter Anna Leask recounts the story that shocked the country.

On a Saturday in July 2018 Katherine and Penny met with a friend at Venuti for dinner.

Penny had turned 18 that week and the girls were out to celebrate.

During the night they shared a bottle of wine and took a dose of MDMA between them. They were coherent and functioning.

After dinner Penny drove to Winnie Bagoes bar in