Mama Hooch 'predators': The life and crimes of the Jaz brothers

Convicted rapists Danny and Roberto Jaz will be sentenced on Thursday for their horrific series of sexual crimes against women in one of Christchurch’s most popular bars. Senior crime reporter Anna Leask recounts the story that shocked the country.

On a Saturday in July 2018 Katherine and Penny met with a friend at Venuti for dinner.

Penny had turned 18 that week and the girls were out to celebrate.

During the night they shared a bottle of wine and took a dose of MDMA between them. They were coherent and functioning.

After dinner Penny drove to Winnie Bagoes bar in the city for a gig, reuniting with Katherine at Mama Hooch later in the night.

Katherine invited Penny to come with her to Venuti for a drink.

She explained that Roberto had invited her down there, that she used to work for him, and it would be fine. Safe.

Penny was reluctant, she thought it was “weird” the chef was showing interest in them because he was “old”.

But she agreed to go with her friend.

When the trio arrived Roberto locked the doors, “poured a white substance onto a table” and used an Eftpos card to cut it into lines.

Katherine and Penny both - repeatedly - asked Roberto what he was offering them.

He assured them it was MDMA.

They had no reason not to trust him and took turns snorting the powder.

Immediately, they both knew something was very, very wrong.

