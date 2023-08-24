Detective Inspector Scott Anderson speaks outside court after brothers Roberto and Danny Jaz are sentenced in Mama Hooch rape case. Video / George Heard

The “predatory” rapist brothers behind a long-running campaign of drink spiking and sexual assaults at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch have been sentenced to hefty jail terms - the most significant for such offending in New Zealand.

Judge Paul Mabey KC sentenced Roberto Jaz, 38, to 17 years behind bars for offending against eight women.

His older brother Danny Jaz, 40, was jailed for 16 and a half years.

Both men were ordered to serve a minimum of half of their sentences before they are eligible for parole.

After a trial spanning three months Danny Jaz and Roberto Jaz were convicted of 69 charges between them including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.

“The level of your offending is unknown in this country. You helped yourself to young women with callous disregard for their rights and their dignity,” said Judge Mabey today.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the sentencing brought to an end five years of complex and detailed investigation work, and a drawn-out prosecution process.

“I would like to acknowledge and honour all of the victims who bravely came to police to share what had happened to them,” he said.

“Their journey through the process has not been easy, however, because of their courage they have made our community a safer place.”

Anderson said the victims have helped raise awareness of this type of predatory behaviour, putting others on notice that this type of offending is serious and will be investigated and prosecuted.

“I would also like to acknowledge our team of investigators, prosecutors and support workers and agencies who put so much time and dedication into this case to support and allow the victims to have a voice.

“We will ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they move forward.”

The brothers were handed their fate after a long day in court where nine survivors of their “disgusting” crimes read emotional but powerful impact statements.

Neither offender showed any emotion.

They sat in the dock side-by-side stony-faced and unmoved by anything said to or about them.

“You should both be in no doubt that you’ve severely damaged all of your victims by your predatory and heartless offending, driven by arrogance, misguided self-belief and a complete lack of respect for the rights of those you’ve offended against, Judge Mabey said.

“The statements read in court and the ones that I have separately read have a similar theme - young women enjoying life are now even after so many years, anxious, fearful and having flashbacks, some have even had to leave Christchurch.

Rapist brothers Danny (centre) and Roberto (right) Jaz at the bar Mama Hooch where they drink-spiked and sexually assaulted women. Photo / Facebook

“The consistent theme was the darkness.”

He said the damage “infiltrates” beyond the women - to their closest family and friends.

“You have seen first-hand now what you’ve done,” said the judge.

“And although neither of you has expressed any remorse or empathy or understanding or feelings - perhaps what you’ve observed today has hit home in some way. And I hope for your sake it has.”

Judge Mabey revealed that Roberto Jaz “does not believe he has done anything wrong” and had told a pre-sentence report writer he did not accept the verdicts.

He said the rapist’s continued claim that any sexual activity was “consensual” was “a fantasy”.

“It was an astounding demonstration of the hubris entitlement which ultimately led to your downfall,” he said.

Judge Mabey said the men “heartlessly exploited” their victims.

“Both of you demonstrated through your words and your actions, the callous and predatory disregard for the young women you offended against,” he said.

“You are not men of good character - you are sexual predators.

“Perhaps misogynistic attitudes and the patriarchal approach to life within your family may have engendered a new and unhealthy attitude to women.

“You could not care less.”

The sentencing exercise was complex given the number of victims.

Each brother was sentenced to a term of imprisonment for each violation, to be served concurrently.

Judge Mabey set a net starting point of 18 years in jail for both offenders.

“Anything less than 18 years would not do justice,” he said.

He gave minimal discounts to the men for some guilty pleas and for their lack of convictions and “good character” before the offences the court had dealt with.

Brothers Danny Jaz (left), and Roberto Jaz have been sentenced to hefty jail terms. Photo / George Heard

Among the women who read statements was the former Mama Hooch staffer who Roberto Jaz raped.

Danny Jaz was also convicted of rape because while not particiapting in the act - he “delivered” her to his brother and collected her afterwards so was “a party” to the offence.

“My whole world changed,” she said of the assault.

“After the assault… every time I got into the shower or changed clothes and looked down at my body, I was reminded of the night that you chose to take my autonomy away from me.

“I found myself left with emotional injuries that would only increase in severity. The longer the time went on, my body didn’t feel like mine anymore.

“It got so bad that I contemplated taking my life more than once and started thinking of the least painful ways to go.”

She said the sex-offending siblings had harmed her “physically, emotionally, psychologically” and “robbed” her of her “right to self-love” and her trust in people.

“I broke the hearts of my mother, my father, my brothers, my friends in telling them what you did to me - and not once have you taken any accountability for what you’ve done.

“But I need to make it very clear that despite all of this, you didn’t take anything from me that I haven’t recovered from in great strides.

“I have regained so much after what you did. I have retaught myself to love and feel love. I can finally say that I feel this dark cloud clearing.”

She said she refused to let the assault define her.

“This will not be who I am - and my trauma is not who I am,” she told the rapists.

“You are not a part of who I am and you can’t make a difference anymore.”

