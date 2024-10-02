KMD Brands names former Nike exec as next CEO

KMD Brands director Brent Scrimshaw will take over as group chief executive. Photo / Supplied

KMD Brands director Brent Scrimshaw will take over as group chief executive after the resignation of Michael Daly.

Today the outdoor clothing retailer told the NZX Daly had given his notice, having held the top job since May 2021.

Scrimshaw has been a director of KMD Brands since 2017 and global chief executive of ASX-listed marketing services company Enero since 2020.

The executive change came a week after KMD Brands declared 2024 earnings, in which sales were down 11.2% to $979.4 million and Ebitda fell 52.8% to $50m.

Shares fell 1.89% to 52 cents on Wednesday morning after the announcement.