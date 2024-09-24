Sales slump 11% at Kathmandu owner KMD Brands

Kathmandu's chief executive and managing director Michael Daly.

Group chief executive Michael Daly said the business had continued to experience the effects of weakness in consumer sentiment.

“Sales were 11.2% below last year’s record result, and decreased for all three of our brands.”

Daly said after a disappointing first-half result, the company’s sales trends did improve over the third and fourth quarters.

“Rip Curl and Oboz cycled record sales last financial year, with direct-to-consumer sales outperforming the wholesale channel this year,” Daly said.

“The wholesale channel has been more challenging for both brands as wholesale accounts continued to reduce their inventory to manage risk in a challenging economic environment.”

KMD Brands was also not able to declare a dividend for shareholders for the financial year.

During the company’s half-year results back in March, it revealed that it could not give an interim dividend to its investors.

Seasonal demand

Back in June, Daly said the company was looking for a lift as the northern hemisphere summer and southern hemisphere winter get underway.

“With six weeks of peak trade still to come, we remain focused on optimising our Kathmandu winter and Rip Curl northern hemisphere summer results in a challenging consumer environment.

“We are seeing a prolonged impact of cost-of-living pressures on consumer sentiment globally but particularly in New Zealand, and we continue to respond tactically to competitive market dynamics.”

He said Kathmandu had a slower-than-expected start to the key winter period, with early sales down 11% on last year, largely on the back of a challenging New Zealand market.

Rip Curl was showing modest growth as the northern summer got underway, but wholesale customers were not buying as much of the clothes or Oboz shoes as they also faced restrained consumer spending.

But KMD warned that because of the weaker sales it expected underlying pre-tax operating earnings of about $50m, compared to the previous year’s $105.9m.

It said it had also moved to tighten its financial settings and would have about $200m of funding available.

“Alongside immediate trading priorities, our focus remains on tightly controlling operating costs, moderating working capital, and maximising cash flows,” Daly said.

