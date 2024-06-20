Advertisement
Kiwis piling into Nvidia, and the market after Infratil: Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
7 mins to read
Infratil has a range of investments in renewable energy, telecommunications, and data centres. Photo / Supplied

The ease with which Infratil raised $1 billion to fund expansion of its data centres has served to highlight what increasingly is looking like a two-tier sharemarket.

The infrastructure investor managed to raise - about $650 million of which will be earmarked to fund growth in Australasian data centre company CDC. It’s an investment that has been extremely successful for the company.

