Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy on investing in rail to do more heavy lifting

By Peter Reidy
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
KiwiRail DL Freight Train

KiwiRail DL Freight Train

Peter Reidy is the chief executive of KiwiRail, New Zealand’s state-owned enterprise responsible for rail operations and inter-island ferries.

OPINION

To wait at a level crossing with the lights flashing as a fully laden freight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business