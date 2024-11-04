The streaming service offers a $14.99 per month rolling 12-month contract or a $29.99 “Monthly Flex” option.

However, the Herald understands some users who signed up to DAZN’s 12-month rolling contract through a free trial were immediately charged $34.99.

Bill, who didn’t want his last name published, told the Herald he expected to be charged $14.99 at the end of his free trial.

“This $35 charge seems to come out immediately when you sign up for the free trial,” he said.

“[It’s] a bit misleading.”

Rob Cackett told the Herald he signed up to DAZN through a free trial in early September but was also immediately charged $34.99.

“I wasn’t too pleased,” he said.

Other subscribers also confirmed the same issue had happened to them.

The Herald contacted DAZN, who declined to comment on the issue. But DAZN did say it wanted to help.

“Once they get in touch, we will sort through options with the customers,” DAZN said in a statement to the Herald.

However, attempts by one affected customer to get an explanation have yielded no result.

He was now contemplating contacting his bank to try to get his money back.

‘It’s just so dodgy’

Another hopeful football watcher in New Zealand said he was forced to visit his bank to change his card in order to stop being charged by DAZN for two subscriptions he didn’t have access to.

Matthew, who also didn’t want his last name published, told the Herald how he had tried to sign up to watch the Champions League.

“So I went to enter my details, I put my bank card details in, and I got some sort of error message. So I tried to enter the details again and got the same message.”

He said he checked his bank account in case he had a double subscription.

“Lo and behold, that’s exactly what had happened. Two $14.99 charges to my bank account.”

Matthew said when he eventually got in touch with someone at DAZN, he was informed that the email address he provided did not match his bank details and he didn’t have a subscription with them.

“So I had to go to the bank [ANZ] and I had to change my bank card and get them to try and recover the costs.”

“I haven’t been charged any more... It’s just so dodgy.”

He said he will go without watching the Champions League now while DAZN has the rights.

DAZN has previously come under fire – namely for the way it words its subscriptions when ordering one-off pay-per-view events.

A story in September published by the Sun reported how one user ordered a pay-per-view fight costing £19.99 ($43.38), only to be “duped” into a 12-month contract setting him back £140.

Thousands had unwittingly signed up to a year-long subscription when they thought they were paying for a one-off viewing, the Sun reported.

In New Zealand, DAZN streams other events including boxing, mixed martial arts and American Football (through NFL Game Pass).

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.