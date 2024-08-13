Bring your wallet off the bench

Now the UK-based DAZN – which launched in NZ in 2020, initially focussing on boxing but now also offering passes to the likes of the NFL and PGA passes – has emerged as the new exclusive rights holder.

A spokesman for the firm declined to put a value on the deal.

A more complicated-than-ever landscape will see Kiwi fans of European football needing to subscribe to Sky TV or Sky Sport Now ($49.99 per month or $499.99 per year) for English Premier League action, beIN Sport NZ ($14.99 per month or $179.88 per year) for English Championship, FA Cup or Carabao Cup matches and DANZ for Uefa’s three tiers of club competitions for the 2024/25 season.

Champions Leauge revamp

With the 2024/25 season, the Champions League is undergoing a radical makeover – with an expansion to 36 teams and pool games replaced by a “Swiss Model”. All teams will play in a single league, each playing eight fixtures (four at home and four away) against two teams from four pots. Each of the pots will be seeded. The top eight at the end of the league phase will be straight through to the last 16, with those between ninth and 24th facing an additional two-legged play-off.

The pots for the league round, which kicks off September 18 NZT:

Pot One: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Barcelona

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Barcelona Pot Two: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Juventus, Benfica, Arsenal, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan

Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Juventus, Benfica, Arsenal, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan Pot Three: Feyenoord, Sporting CP, PSV, Lille*, PAOK*, Young Boys*, Celtic, Galatasaray*, Union Saint-Gilloise*

Feyenoord, Sporting CP, PSV, Lille*, PAOK*, Young Boys*, Celtic, Galatasaray*, Union Saint-Gilloise* Pot Four: Midtylland*, AS Monaco, Sparta Prague*, Aston Villa, Bologna, Girona, Stuttgart, Sturm Graz, Stade Brestois

The Europa and Conference leagues are undergoing similar changes.

The Europa League will feature Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United from the Premier League, while Chelsea will make the Conference League if they win a two-legged play-off (on Aug 22 and 29) against either Servette or Braga.

* These clubs are favourites to progress from their play-offs, but they are yet to qualify. The lineups will be finalised on August 31