European football has its third home in New Zealand in as many years, with global streaming player DAZN bagging local rights to Uefa club competitions – including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League from the 2024/25 season through to 2026/27.
The streaming service is charging $14.99 per month or $149.99 for an annual pass.
Its coverage will kick off at 7am tomorrow with the Uefa Super Club clash between last year’s Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta. The match will be offered free as a taster.
Spark Sport had Uefa club competition rights but did not include them as it transferred most of its portfolio to TVNZ (the state broadcaster did pick up Uefa’s inter-country Euro competition). Instead, the telco sold Uefa club rights to beIN Sport NZ on a one-year sub-licence.
As the 2024/25 Champions League rounds loomed, Kiwis peppered beIN’s social accounts with questions about local rights – only to be told there was no update.