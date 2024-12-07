Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Giving kids the gift of KiwiSaver could set them up for a strong financial future – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Over and above treats and presents, using Christmas as a kickstart for your children's financial future makes sense. Photo / 123RF

Over and above treats and presents, using Christmas as a kickstart for your children's financial future makes sense. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
Opinion by Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald
Learn more

Merry Christmas and here’s some cash for your KiwiSaver. Christmas is approaching and children will be starting to dream of Santa coming down the chimney.

It’s worth remembering that one moment children are aged 5, and the next they’re 25 and seriously considering the options for buying a home. Over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business