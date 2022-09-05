Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Cloudflare caught in Kiwi Farms controversy

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Cloudflare has pulled the plug on Kiwi Farms' site. Photo / Getty Images

Cloudflare has pulled the plug on Kiwi Farms' site. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

You may have seen the name Kiwi Farms pop up on social media and in the news recently.

It's a horrible story of internet-borne abuse by people at a vile troll site that has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.