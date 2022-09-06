Voyager 2022 media awards


Eugenie Sage: Protecting conservation from mining - my unfinished business

By Eugenie Sage
6 mins to read
Former Conservation Minister Eugene Sage, right, with contractors at the Lower Taipo Stream Wetland, Hawke's Bay in 2019. Photo / Warren Buckland, File

OPINION

It took the luck of Parliament's biscuit tin ballot to provide a long overdue opportunity to protect properly public conservation land and waters from mining.

And a chance to implement the promise in the

