Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Josie Vidal: Mining is better in our own backyard than paying for others

By Josie Vidal
4 mins to read
Josie Vidal. Photo / Supplied

Josie Vidal. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

If you ride a bike or drive an electric vehicle, thank you. If you eat, cook, or keep food in the fridge, thank you.

If you use a mobile phone, laptop, computer, access medical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.