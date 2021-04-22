Jetstar drops transtasman fares below $160, Auckland-Christchurch $33

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans reacts to the quarantine-free bubble announcement and reveals plans for more flights across the Tasman. Video / Supplied

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans reacts to the quarantine-free bubble announcement and reveals plans for more flights across the Tasman. Video / Supplied

Jetstar has dropped some promotional one-way fares to Australia below $170 and domestic prices to $33 - outside of school holidays.

As part of a push to get Kiwis and Aussies to make the most of the newly opened transtasman bubble, sale fares linking a range of cities are on offer from between $159 and $185.

The sale starts 9am today and runs through to midnight Monday unless sold out prior.

Travel dates vary per route but include early May to early July and late July to mid-September.

Some of the fares include:

• Auckland- Christchurch from $33

• Auckland-Dunedin for $45

• Auckland-Queenstown from $55

Transtasman:

• Auckland-Sydney from $175

• Auckland-Melbourne from $175

• Auckland-Gold Coast from $175

• Queenstown-Melbourne from $169

• Christchurch-Gold Coast from $169

• Wellington-Gold Coast from $159

• Queenstown-Gold Coast $185

From Australia fares range from A$175 ($188) to $225.



Jetstar is flying about 100 flights a week around New Zealand, about 80 per cent of its pre-Covid network.

It has about 40 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity across the Tasman but has plans to increase this as demand builds.

Jetstar will look at using 787-8 Dreamliners if there is sufficient demand.

The sale will see over 25,000 fares on sale across the Tasman and New Zealand and Australia domestic routes.

As part of the campaign three artists from Auckland, Sydney, and Barwon Heads (Victoria) have created works aimed at inspiring New Zealanders and Australians to explore the two countries while they have it to themselves for a "limited time only".

Alan McIntyre, chief customer officer at Jetstar said: "We are extremely fortunate to have some of the world's most diverse attractions right here on our doorstep. And we're excited to be working with local artists to showcase their backyards and inspire more people to get out and explore more of Australia and New Zealand.''

David Hillman's giant artwork at Piha. Photo / Supplied

The opening of the transtasman bubble was an important milestone and the airline was looking forward to more international travel in the future.

''But right now, we have a unique opportunity to spend more time discovering and enjoying our two countries and we hope our low fares and this campaign will encourage more people to do just that."

David Hilliam, aka "Beach Tagger', was commissioned to create the large-scale sand art to celebrate Auckland's picturesque Piha Beach.

Hilliam said he had been creating beach art now for about five years.

''This artwork has taken me about three and a half hours which is a record for me. Usually, by about two hours I've run out of steam.''