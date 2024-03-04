Voyager 2023 media awards
Jasmax’s Elisapeta Heta named a ‘visionary shaking up architecture worldwide’

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Tere Insley, Elisapeta Heta and Raukura Turei, wahine toa incorporating an indigenous aesthetic which considers tikanga and mātauranga Māori shaping spaces through a Māori lens. Video / Faultline Films. Made with funding from NZ on Air and Te Mangai Paho.

Auckland-based architectural graduate Elisapeta Heta of Jasmax features in a new book on the world’s top female architects and was subsequently named in a group of visionaries said to be shaking up the sector internationally.

