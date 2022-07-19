IBM shares have fallen after it warned of a foreign exchange hit. Photo / Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

International

US

US markets were in the green at the time of writing. The S&P 500 was up 2.1 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 2.5 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 1.8 per cent higher.

All 11 sectors traded higher with the market at the time of writing. Communications services and materials gained 3 per cent a piece, followed by industrials (+2.9 per cent).

Clothing company PVH Corp, owner of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, led single stocks with an 8.4 per cent gain. PVH announced the hiring of H&M's head of global supply chain David Savman as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Hotel and casino operator Caesars Entertainment traded 8 per cent higher at the time of writing. Technology company Match Group, owner of dating sites Tinder and Hinge, improved 7.7 per cent.

Signature Bank traded 8.2 per cent lower against the run of play.

IBM slid 6.1 per cent. The technology company cautioned that US dollar appreciation could result in a foreign exchange hit of US$3.5 billion. IBM cut its cash forecast for 2022, calling for consolidated free cash flow of US$10 billion, reduced from a range of US$10 billion to US$10.5 billion.

Pharmaceutical and consumer goods company Johnson & Johnson rounded out the underperformers with a 1.6 per cent slide at the time of writing. The company warned of a hit from the strengthening US dollar. Johnson & Johnson cut its full year adjusted profit forecast range to US$10.00 – US$10.10 per share, down from US$10.15 to US$10.35 per share.

Rest of the World

Asian markets were mixed. The Nikkei improved 0.7 per cent, the Shanghai Composite traded flat and the Hang Seng dropped 0.9 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were up, with the WTI Crude at US$104.16 per barrel (+1.5 per cent) at the time of writing.

At US$1,709.30 an ounce, gold was down 0.1 per cent.

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum traded 8.3 and 7 per cent higher, respectively.

The benchmark US 10-Year Treasury yield edged slightly higher to 3.021 per cent.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 traded flat yesterday.

Sky Network Television was the top performer, rising 3.5 per cent after confirming it is in advanced discussions with World Rugby to negotiate a wide-ranging rights deal to secure World Rugby's premium competitions for Sky's customers over several years.

Heartland Group increased 2.9 per cent alongside a 2.5 per cent gain from New Zealand's stock exchange operator NZX.

On the flip side, road charging and services provider EROAD was the biggest decliner, down 2.3 per cent. Film technology company Vista Group International fell 1.8 per cent and distribution and transport provider Freightways lost 1.6 per cent.

NZ Automotive Investments dropped 27.7 per cent after advising that all non-executive directors as well as executive director Eugene Williams have resigned.

Vital Healthcare was up 0.2 per cent after announcing a $85 million property revaluation gain is anticipated for the six months ended 30 June 2022, which represents a 3 per cent increase since 31 December 2021. This is in addition to the $153.2 million recorded for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Outdoor, lifestyle and sports company KMD Brands dipped 0.9 per cent after announcing that the Kathmandu brand CEO, Reuben Casey, has given notice of his resignation.

Australia

The ASX 200 slipped after Monday's performance, closing 0.6 per cent lower. Energy and information technology were the best performing sectors, up 4.1 and 3.4 per cent respectively. The key detractors were materials and healthcare, down 0.8 and 0.5 per cent.

For the second day in a row, global investment management business Pendal Group led the ASX 200 outperformers, up a further 7.8 per cent. This follows an announcement that discussions are taking place regarding a potential acquisition by investment advice company Perpetual Ltd. (-1.8 per cent). Perpetual noted that the discussions are "high-level, preliminary" and "conditional". Additionally, Pendal Group stated that there is no certainty that the talks will result in a transaction.

Regenerative medicine company Mesoblast's share price jumped 6.4 per cent. This followed Mesoblast announcing positive results relating to its treatment product for chronic heart failure.

Whitehaven Coal rounds out the top three performers with a 5.3 per cent increase to its share price, bringing it to A$6.21 – a new record since 2011.

Xero and Pointsbet Holdings were the largest underperformers, both down 6 per cent. This brings Xero and Pointsbet 43.4 and 63.2 per cent down respectively, year to date.

EML Payments (-5.0 per cent) saw a small drawback on last week's strong performance.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released the minutes from its July meeting. Consensus commentary places the minutes in hawkish territory as further interest rate hikes were outlined. Following the release, the Australian dollar made some small gains against the US dollar, closing 1.3 per cent higher.

Mining and materials company BHP released their quarterly results, which warned of a tight labour market, supply-chain issues, and inflationary pressures. Alongside these warnings, BHP increased their iron-ore guidance for 2023. The share price closed 0.7 per cent down.

