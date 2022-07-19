Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Jarden Brief: IBM shares slide on warning of foreign exchange hit

6 minutes to read
IBM shares have fallen after it warned of a foreign exchange hit. Photo / Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

IBM shares have fallen after it warned of a foreign exchange hit. Photo / Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

US markets were in the green at the time of writing. The S&P 500 was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.