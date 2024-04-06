Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is crypto just another ‘bubble?’ - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Brand new traders often think they have the midas touch, until they’ve been through a GFC or crypto winter. Photo / 123RF

Brand new traders often think they have the midas touch, until they’ve been through a GFC or crypto winter. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Crypto was big until late 2022 when the markets crashed spectacularly and crypto winter set in.

Traders crowing about their profits went silent, almost overnight.

The price of Bitcoin slowly recovered through 2023

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business