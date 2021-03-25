iPhone 13: Potential design, release date for Apple's iPhone 13 leaked

According to MacRumors iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel. Photo / MacRumors

A potential design of Apple's new iPhone 13 has been leaked online, with speculation the company will likely launch the new device in the third week of September.

Tech website MacRumors released a photo of what is rumoured to be the new design of the mobile device.

The photo was provided by Greek repair provider iRepair and shows three designs for the iPhone 13 lineup, including phones with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays.

This is the same as the iPhone 12 lineup except the image shows phones with noticeably smaller front screen notches.

"The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result of the earpiece speaker being moved up into the top bezel, a design choice that was first rumoured for iPhone 12 models last year but failed to materialise," MacRumors wrote.