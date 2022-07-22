Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

International visitors a shot in the arm for tourist towns these holidays

6 minutes to read
Queenstown has had plenty of snow at surrounding ski fields. Photo / Supplied

Queenstown has had plenty of snow at surrounding ski fields. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

International visitors are back in tourism hotspots adding to Kiwi school holiday travellers who have braved some rough weather during the past fortnight.

Queenstown is said to be buzzing with visitors and arrivals through the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.