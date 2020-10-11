Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

International Air Transport Association review of studies finds flying Covid safe; epidemiologist skeptical

7 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

A group representing airlines has reviewed studies which it says show only
44 cases of Covid-19 are reported to have been caught on flights, leading an epidemiologist to question its findings.

Over the same period

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.