Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inside Emirates’ latest plane: Will the Airbus A350 fly to New Zealand?

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The new plane has up to 312 seats and is airline's first new aircraft type since 2008.

Emirates has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350, which it says marks a new era for the airline’s future.

It is the first new aircraft type to enter the fleet since 2008 and is the third type to join the Airbus A380 super jumbo and Boeing 777.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business