Updated

Inside Economics: Winners and losers in the interest rate game - and why it matters, France gets a rating downgrade and how we compare

Liam Dann
By
11 mins to read
As Canada and the EU cross the interest rate cut finish line, how far behind is New Zealand?

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

Welcome to Inside economic news you may have missed. To sign up to my weekly newsletter, just click here, select “Inside Economics” and then save your preferences. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

French downgrade a reminder NZ economy is still solid

Big week ahead

