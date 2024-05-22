Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The divide between when markets expect the first rate cuts and the Reserve Bank’s forecast outlook will be tested today as Governor Adrian Orr delivers the Bank’s latest Monetary Policy Statement - due at 2pm.

Markets are still pricing in cuts later this year, while the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) is expected to hold firm on its longstanding forecast for the first cut in May next year.

Nobody expects a change to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) in the MPS but the RBNZ’s latest assessment of the economic outlook is hotly anticipated.

Economists warn that those looking for signs that rate cuts are creeping closer will probably be disappointed.

As ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner put it, don’t expect the RBNZ to be “in any hurry to signal imminent cuts to an impatient market”.

“We expect the RBNZ to maintain its comment that ‘interest rates need to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period’, essentially describing their OCR track. But there’s plenty of nuance that matters too,” Zollner said.

ANZ’s forecast for rate cuts currently sits in line with the RBNZ for May.

Kiwibank economists have been more optimistic, closer to the market view, that cuts will be needed by November.

“By our forecasts, we see inflation returning to within the RBNZ’s 1-3 per cent target by the September [third] quarter. And it’s not until mid-October that we receive the data and, hopefully, confirmation. Thus, leaving November as the earliest kickoff date for rate cuts,” Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said.

“We expect nothing but we think differently. We continue to expect the next move to be a cut in November, well ahead of the RBNZ’s current OCR track, which has no cut until mid-2025.”

The market was getting ahead of itself in the near term, Kerr said.

As of last week the overnight index swap (OIS) curve saw traders placing some handsome bets on cuts to come as early as August (-11 basis points at 5.39 per cent), Kerr said.

There were 42 basis points of cuts priced by November.

Whatever the RBNZ says today there will be a big focus on the market reaction.

Generally, an OCR hike means mortgage and savings rates go up.

Reserve Bank research in 2021 found a 1 per cent change in the OCR typically moved average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34 per cent within one month.

But the amount of funding banks get from offshore markets, as opposed to local deposit-taking, can also affect the impact on mortgages.

