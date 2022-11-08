The Black Ferns have attracted record crowds during the RWC. Photo / Photosport

Under-scrutiny Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says it is looking for new funding streams to maintain momentum from backing successful events such as the Rugby World Cup.

The Auckland Council-controlled organisation (CCO) is among others under the microscope as a depth of a budget hole facing new mayor Wayne Brown and ratepayers becomes clearer.

Chris Simpson, head of major events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited said since Covid restrictions were lifted during the past four months there had been sell-out attendances across a range of events – promoted with close to $5 million.

Ten events between July and October, which were supported by the CCO, either sold out or – in two instances – attracted a world record crowd, including the Rugby World Cup in which the Black Ferns have shone.

From a combined Tātaki Auckland Unlimited spending of $4.8m, these events attracted a total live audience of 517,000, generated an estimated 167,000 visitor nights and injected $18.7m into the region’s economy

Early estimates of the impact of the Rugby World Cup (pre-Covid) estimated nearly 5000 visitors and a $3.6m in GDP return. Simpson said the spinoff from the tournament was exceeding forecasts.

So far more than 100,000 people have attended RWC matches in Auckland and Whangarei and there’s a prospect of a sellout final.

In September 2020, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited received $17m of the Government’s Regional Events Fund designed to stimulate tourism and travel between regions through events.

The fund is in place until December next year, with just $1.8m of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s funding as yet uncommitted.

Simpson said that while there were “an abundance” of events currently, there are gaps in the calendar if we are unable to secure the required funding to support our major and business events portfolio beyond next year.”

The organisation was looking around the world for other funding models to minimise the dependency on Auckland’s ratepayers.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited wants to leverage more from regular events such as the Auckland Marathon. Photo / Alex Burton

“There is no one solution to the financial challenges that the events sector is facing – it will take support from a range of industry partners and local and central government to ensure Auckland remains competitive in the international market and secures and develops world-class events for our region and New Zealand.”

In other countries, particularly Australia, central and state governments were pouring money into events and attracting visitors.

‘’We’ve got we’ve sort of noticed significantly more competition across the ditch in the Australian cities and states have put huge amounts of money over the last six months into the major events portfolios.’’

From 2018 to March 2020, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development – now part of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited – received funding for destination marketing activities through Auckland Council’s collection of the Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate. The tax raised Auckland Council is fighting in the Supreme Court for a controversial hotel bed tax the Court of Appeal has ruled “invalid”.

The rate was introduced in 2017 as a way of raising $13.45m to help fund the council’s tourism unit, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development Limited (Ateed).

Simpson said many other global destinations have significantly increased their investment in events, recognising their value to regional economic recovery and GDP while acknowledging the changed landscape with increased costs impacting international federations and event organisers – from hosting fees to commercial and compliance expectations, plus freight and event delivery.

For this reason, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is reviewing how the organisation approaches and funds event content, including the potential for increased ownership through a more targeted seasonal strategy.

Other events supported included the New Zealand Rugby League double-header at Mt Smart Stadium on Matariki weekend, Tall Blacks v Philippines, All Blacks v Ireland, Billie Eilish concert, ITM Auckland Supersprint (Supercars) and the FIA World Rally Championship, All Blacks v Wallabies, and All Whites v Socceroos double-header and the Auckland Diwali Festival.

The upcoming summer offers a range of free and ticketed events across the region – from the Auckland Lantern Festival to superstar music acts such as Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, top international sports action including the ASB Classic, the USA v Football Ferns international and the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 Play-off Tournament, and the Aotearoa Art Fair and Love Actually In Concert.