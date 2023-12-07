Voyager 2023 media awards
How billionaire Julian Robertson fell in love with NZ’s top end luxury lodges

12 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

A stay at the three Robertson lodges starts at $2400 a night and ranges up to $30,000. In a rare gathering, the three sons of founder Julian Robertson were in New Zealand to hand over

