Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How ads on Netflix will work - from as soon as November

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

Netflix hasn't said much about its plan to add commercials, other than it intended to introduce a new lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers next year.

But now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.