Why NZ Rugby will be watching Apple's $4 billion football deal

Singer Marc Anthony (left) and Inter Miami owner David Beckham watching Miami's match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Apple has inked a deal to stream every Major League Soccer (MLS) game for 10 years from 2023.

Every game from the top-tier US competition will be streamed globally through a new MLS streaming service, which will be available through the Apple TV app (pricing has yet to be announced, though some games will be free for Apple TV+ subscribers).

No price was put on the deal but The Athletic (part of the New York Times stable) quoted sources saying Apple paid US$250 million per season or a total US$2.5b ($3.982b).

That's a big increase on the US$90m per season paid by incumbents, Fox, Spanish-language channel Univision and the majority Disney-owned ESPN (whose ESPN+ had streaming rights).

But it's chump change next to deals involving more popular US codes. For example, last year, the NFL signed deals worth a total of US$110b, according to the Times, as it divvied up 2023-2033 rights between Amazon, ESPN, CBS, Fox and NBC.

All White defender Bill Tuiloma (leaping, at right) plays for the Portland Timbers in the MLS. The team's average annual salary is a reported US$421,000 - chunky by NZ standards if modest next to the big European leagues. Photo / Getty

The relatively modest sum reflects that "soccer" generates relatively modest ratings (ESPN has reported average viewership of around 277,000). It claims to be the fastest-growing league in the world. But many football fans around the world still see the MLS as a retirement league - the place where the likes of Wayne Rooney and David Beckham have headed to milk big pay cheques for a couple of seasons once their legs became too slow for the European leagues (although Beckham does get dibs for sticking around to co-found a new MLS franchise, Inter Miami).

Nevertheless, there are elements of the deal that will intrigue sporting bodies around the world, including NZ Rugby.

Apple's deal covers streaming only. The door is still open for traditional broadcasters to sign deals covering MLS broadcasting rights, but every game that screens on linear TV will also be simulcast on Apple.

And the Apple-hosted MLS streaming service will be pervasive. Apple says there will be no regional blackouts in the US, and that every game will be available to fans "around the world" (Sky TV currently shows some MLS games here - although it's fair to say most Kiwi football fans would regard it as a footnote).

New NZ Rugby investor Silver Lake is keen to reanimate global streaming plans for the All Blacks (who have previously tried and failed to reach an estimated 60 million fans worldwide via, variously, RugbyPass, YouTube and AllBlacksTV.com). Apple's burgeoning interest in sport could provide a fresh option for reaching rugby fans worldwide.

Apple's MLS deal is also another reminder to Sky TV that even if Spark were to throw in the towel on sport, many global rivals are circling.

Bill Tuiloma (left) celebrates his goal in the Portland Timbers 1-0 win against Austin FC on March 12. Photo / Getty Images

While none have shown any interest in live sport in New Zealand, yet, it's notable that the likes of Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are increasingly dabbling overseas.

Apple's MLS deal comes on top of the tech firm grabbing Friday night baseball rights for US viewers last year. Amazon's patchwork of sports streaming deals includes some NFL "Thursday Night Football" games in the US, and rights to some English Premier League games in the UK (with the balance of matches being streamed and broadcast by Sky UK and BT).

Thanks to its Kiwi connection, the Portland Timbers carried updates of the All Whites-Costa Rica clash in Doha this morning NZT. Pictured Bill Tuiloma after the final whistle. Photo / Getty Images

The Apple-MLS deal is also notable for reversing the global trend towards fragmented rights - where a sporting body splits matches within a single league into packages that can be auctioned to different broadcasters and streamers to maximise income - but also maximise frustration and wallet-draining for fans.

"For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place," Apple senior VP for services Eddy Cue says.

Spark Sport fans could point out they could enjoy every English Premier League game live and on-demand, as well as build-up, documentary and highlight footage (and the same will be true for Sky viewers and streamers from August, as EPL rights revert to Sky).

But if Apple's deal is truly global, that will be impressive.

Apple says: "MLS live and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and Chromecast with Google TV. Fans can also watch on tv.apple.com/nz."