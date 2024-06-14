Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Money Talks: Labour’s Barbara Edmonds hints at need to discourage property investment

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Barbara Edmonds says people don't want much: "Just someone to love, somewhere to live, somewhere to work and something to hope for." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Barbara Edmonds says people don't want much: "Just someone to love, somewhere to live, somewhere to work and something to hope for." Photo / Mark Mitchell

While the Labour Party is still working on future tax policy plans and won’t say whether a wealth tax or capital gains tax is in the mix, its new finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business