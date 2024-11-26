Historic London meat market to close by 2028, city authorities say

“We’ve worked closely with the traders and thank them for their input and understanding,” said City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward.
“We’re committed to making sure they have the financial support and guidance they need to transition seamlessly and successfully to new locations.”
The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Dominic Twomey, called the decision “disappointing”, despite the financial pressures on the corporation, which has pumped millions into the new site.
“We are committed to continue working with the City of London Corporation to unlock the huge potential of the Dagenham Dock site to bring new employment uses and high-quality jobs for local people,” he added.
The corporation said it would submit a bill seeking UK parliamentary approval of its decision on Wednesday.