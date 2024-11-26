Historic London meat market to close by 2028, city authorities say

In a statement, the corporation said traders, who work through the night to supply butchers, hotels and restaurants across the capital, could continue operations until “at least 2028″.

“The decision reflects a careful balance between respecting the history of Smithfield and Billingsgate Markets and managing resources for this project responsibly,” the local authority said.

Smithfield Market in the City of London. Photo / File

“Project costs have risen due to a number of external factors, including inflation and the increasing cost of construction which have made the move unaffordable.”

The Museum of London is moving from its old home in nearby Barbican into part of the listed market buildings, which date back to the mid-19th century.

“We’ve worked closely with the traders and thank them for their input and understanding,” said City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward.

“We’re committed to making sure they have the financial support and guidance they need to transition seamlessly and successfully to new locations.”

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Dominic Twomey, called the decision “disappointing”, despite the financial pressures on the corporation, which has pumped millions into the new site.

“We are committed to continue working with the City of London Corporation to unlock the huge potential of the Dagenham Dock site to bring new employment uses and high-quality jobs for local people,” he added.

The corporation said it would submit a bill seeking UK parliamentary approval of its decision on Wednesday.

