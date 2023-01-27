Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Design for Living: The future of Smithfield Market

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Smithfield Market, currently closed for renewal.

Smithfield Market, currently closed for renewal.

Smithfield Market, in the heart of London, is being redeveloped: a museum of the city will move in and the meat operation will transfer to the edge of the city.

There’s 1000 years of history

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle