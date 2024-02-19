Higher power bills coming: Mercury increases prices, first-half profit falls

Mercury NZ's profit fell in the first half.

Mercury NZ says its power prices will rise from April 1, reflecting higher costs.

The company, which reported a reduced profit for the first half, said it was on track to realise the integration synergies previously forecast, with the majority expected in 2025.

“Even with those efficiencies, Mercury will lift electricity prices for most customers effective 1 April 2024 as costs to the retail business have increased,” it said.

Chief executive Vince Hawksworth said the business would continue to offer targeted measures to support customers most in need.

Mercury chairman Scott St John talked about unlocking prosperity through the energy transition to carbon neutrality.

“Managing affordability will be a key challenge as the transition progresses, and Mercury will continue to work with the sector, community, Government and others on this,” he said.

For the six months ending December, Mercury said net profit was $174 million for the half year, down $65m on the prior comparable period because of higher depreciation, interest charges and net changes in fair value.

Earnings (ebitdaf) came in at $434m, $17m down on the prior comparable period, a strong performance given the much higher hydro generation during HY23.

Mercury said new wind generation coming online helped boost earnings, as did higher prices.

The company’s wind generation increased more than 40 per cent to 1,109 gigawatt hours, with Turitea South making a full contribution and the commissioning of the Kaiwera Downs 1 wind farm.

Operational expenditure was up $31m to $191m, mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses and maintenance expenses mostly from wind contracts.

Stay-in-business capital expenditure for the period was $60m (up $29m). Growth capital expenditure was $70m (up $26m) and largely related to construction costs incurred for the addition of a fifth unit at the Ngā Tamariki geothermal station and completion of the Kaiwera Downs 1 wind farm near Gore.

Net debt was $1983m, up $76m primarily due to higher interest and tax paid combined with a lift in capital expenditure on new generation projects and geothermal drilling.

New generation

Chief executive Vince Hawksworth said business activity over the period was focused on executing against Mercury’s commitment of up to $1 billion in investment over the financial year to generation development for the next three years.

Two of the three major projects previously signalled are expected to meet this timeframe.

“Overall, we’re pleased with progress to date. We committed $220m in September to build a fifth generating unit at our Ngā Tamariki geothermal station, which will add another net 46 megawatts [MW]. We’re also at the advanced stages of approving the development of the 155MW Kaiwera Downs 2 wind farm,” he said.

The third signalled project, the Kaiwaikawe wind farm, is experiencing delays related to procurement and construction logistics, which will likely delay construction commencement into FY25.

Following the period’s end, Mercury also asked for expressions of interest for an offtake agreement for 100MW of solar energy, commencing in 2026.

During the six months, Mercury continued its integration of Trustpower’s retail business, which it purchased in May 2022.

Mercury said it was on track to realise the integration synergies previously forecast, with the majority expected in the next financial year.

The board declared a fully imputed interim dividend of 9.3 cents per share, up almost 7 per cent on the HY23 dividend. Full-year dividend guidance is unchanged at 23.3 cents per share expected to be the 16th consecutive year of ordinary dividend growth.

- additional reporting Jamie Gray

- BusinessDesk