Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Higher power bills coming: Mercury increases prices, first-half profit falls

NZME.
3 mins to read
Mercury NZ's profit fell in the first half.

Mercury NZ's profit fell in the first half.

Mercury NZ says its power prices will rise from April 1, reflecting higher costs.

The company, which reported a reduced profit for the first half, said it was on track to realise the integration synergies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business