Heather du Plessis-Allan: We are being irrational about the price of butter

At the time of writing, if you take Woolworths’ salted butter, which is available both sides of the Tasman, adjust for currency and the fact the Australian Government does not charge their equivalent of GST on butter, we actually pay 30c less.
Actually, the price of butter is a good news story for New Zealand. Because if we’re paying our farmers more, the world is paying our farmers more. And they’re buying a lot more blocks of butter than we are. So that means they’re paying a good chunk towards our tax take, our health, our roads, our schools.
It’s become slightly fashionable to suggest the solution is to discount butter domestically. That’s a nutty idea.
A discount is a subsidy. A subsidy has to be paid by someone. Who?
Fonterra? The shareholders will probably object to that. Maybe, if this drama runs on long enough and there is enough reputational damage to Fonterra, it might be in the business’ interest to cut the price to make the pain stop. That would not be a good day for farmers and shareholders.
The Government? Again, bonkers. If New Zealand is too broke to afford the full Dunedin hospital build, we’re too broke to help commercial bakers afford their butter.
The truth is there is no fix to the price of butter that isn’t stupid or temporary. We simply have to pay the price that we pay.
And the Finance Minister knows this. She knows this because she is a very clever woman. And because she worked for Fonterra for six years.
So, she should never have turned butter into the cost-of-living symbol she has. This really started with her in April when she visited Costco and was taken by the fact it could sell butter for about half the price mainstream supermarkets were selling it for.