Heather du Plessis-Allan: We are being irrational about the price of butter

Heather du Plessis-Allan
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The price of butter, though high, is not the main pressure on household budgets. Photo / NZME

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday
THE FACTS

  • Stats NZ data shows the price of an average 500g block of butter rose 46.5% to $8.60 in the year ended May.
  • New Zealanders pay less for butter than Australians when adjusting for currency and taxes.
  • Fonterra says the co-operative won’t have different butter prices for local and overseas customers.

We are being irrational about the price of butter.

Yes, $8.60 a block is pricey.

But really, how many blocks of butter is your family eating each week?

Unless you’re into commercial scale baking, butter is not the thing putting the most pressure on household budgets.

Try power.

